A mild drama ensued in a mall as two identical brothers pulled a surprise proposal on their girlfriends, who are twins

Amid stares from people, the brothers went on their knees as the ladies descended a flight of stairs

Internet users were divided over the double proposal, with some expressing concern about how the ladies reacted

A video has shown the moment twin brothers surprisingly proposed to their twin girlfriends in a shopping mall.

"Wow this is so beautiful ❤️pure love is all we needed ✨and thank God they said (YES)," the TikTok clip was captioned.

The twin brothers proposed to their girlfriends at the same time. Photo Credit: @dafunnyface_backup

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the identical brothers, in matching tops, went on their knees with rings as they waited for their girlfriends to descend the staircase.

The twin ladies' reaction caused a stir

People's attention was drawn to what was about to happen as they waited eagerly. The ladies appeared on the scene and burst into laughter.

They hesitated and played around for a while. The clip ended with pictures of the twins flaunting their engagement rings with their partners.

@dafunnyface_backup's video amassed over two million views at the time of this report.

Legit.ng had detailed how to propose to a girl in the most romantic way.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the twins' mall proposal

T Bright hair plugs 001 said:

"I pray make this journey last oh lord ‍♀️becos mean looking at this girls am not sure they really want those guys Oo because in beauty aspect."

BARRY WHITE said:

"Oga stand up Dey go ur house why them go dey delay before accepting the ring."

Loveable Diva said:

"See the way funny face is doing his eyes ,he is saying please don't make us to shame."

Tohyour said:

"Wow! congratulations to them! Their husbands look very handsome."

OBOH XCHANGE said:

"See as I dy shame fear nor let me watch am finish."

Bea yhi said:

"If na me I don pick race comot inside ShopRite."

AlienPrince said:

"Even the crowd no support nah why no body gree shout "say yes."

mami said:

"De girl de tell her sister say make dem collect the ring make dem no disgrace dem for public if dem reach one corner den go return am."

EMG_BOSS said:

"These two beautiful girls go marry this two, God abeg oo."

Minister's twin daughters get engaged same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a minister's twin daughters had got engaged by their lovers on the same day.

A video clip which circulated on the internet showed the beautiful moment their boyfriends, identified as Bayo and Lanre, got down on their knees to pop the million-dollar question.

In the video, the two ladies were seen pleasantly surprised by the marriage proposals, which took place indoors.

Source: Legit.ng