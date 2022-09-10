A trending video has shown the moment a Nigerian man refused to kneel down and pop the question to his girlfriend

A viral video has shown a Nigerian man who decided to act differently while engaging his wife-to-be.

Instead of kneeling, he casually gave her the ring and told her to put it straight on the marriage finger.

The man said there was no need to kneel down. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the man was in a Lexus car with his girl, but instead of coming out to kneel like many men would do, he just gave the ring to her like a snack.

According to the man, there was no point in kneeling down to propose to a lady. He equally insisted that the ring should go straight to the marriage finger.

His woman acted accordingly without any questions and even enjoyed the moment as she continued to laugh happily.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video has divided opinions on Instagram where it was reposted by @gossipmilltv. While some agreed with the man that there was no need to kneel while proposing, others said it does not show respect.

See some of the reactions below:

@joelilyofficial said:

"It’s d shout small wow for me."

@benbills007 commented:

"He’s rushing to go and open his shop abeg, he don’t have time to waste and be kneeling down and waiting for her to act surprised and all that..So please just take it and shout small wow."

@chayyahs_kitchen said:

"This man no get problem at all. No be all this kind over serous guy."

@arabmullar01

No stress us

Nigerian man gets called out by his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man got called out by his wife weeks after they got married.

According to the story, the lady alleged that her husband did not open a tailoring shop for her as promised before their marriage.

She also said her husband has failed to properly take care of her.

Source: Legit.ng