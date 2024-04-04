Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, visited his alma mater, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) and spent time with some students

A lady shared a funny video showing the Davido aide doing a social media challenge with four female students

Social media users were in stitches over Israel's part in the video and passed hilarious remarks about it

A video of Israel DMW, Davido's logistics manager, playing with some female students of Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo state, has stirred mixed reactions online.

Israel had visited his alma mater where he met the ladies who were so excited to see him.

The kids did a social media challenge with Israel DMW. Photo Credit: @baddestpablo2

Source: TikTok

It is unknown whose idea it was, but Israel DMW, who had laid curses on his estranged wife weeks ago, was spotted doing the "I'm Not the Bride'' challenge with the students.

Israel DMW funnily denied himself

This time, they renamed theirs to "I'm not Israel" and took turns to funnily identify themselves while in a line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The high point of the clip was when it got to Israel DMW's turn and he also denied himself, quite to the students' amusement.

The TikTok clip left netizens in stitches. @baddestpablo2, a student of AAU, shared the clip online.

Watch the video below:

Israel DMW's action amused people

RonalynSobresida said:

"Nice bonding."

Lemondrop said:

"He’s not Israel, he’s juju!!!"

Otaibayomi said:

"Where those people way Dey edit videos you’re not Isreal keh."

REMAG MDOC II said:

"Be like juju go pick wife."

ItzVortexxx said:

"Bro wan use style avoid future billing."

Archy said:

"Juju say he no be Israel."

Uche wisdom said:

"No be juju be that."

Israel DMW does internet challenge with students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Israel DMW was spotted doing a social media challenge with some university students.

Famous Nigerian singer Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, recently visited his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University. Shortly after the socialite’s visit to Ekpoma, Edo state, he was spotted mingling with students at the university and having a good time with them.

The video drew a series of interesting reactions, with some netizens saying he was searching for another wife. One of the students, Jennifer Matthew, who interacted with Isreal during his visit, shared her thoughts with Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng