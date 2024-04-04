In a gesture that came as a surprise to many, a Nigerian bank distributed refreshments to its customers

A video captured the moment the bank's staff stopped their various activities to applaud their seated customers

A female staff of the bank appreciated the customers and revealed the date and time they do it every week

A branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has caused a stir after a video showed its staff sharing soft drinks and biscuits to its customers.

Customers were shocked as the bank staff suddenly stopped their activities to applaud them.

A UBA staff said they do it every week by 12. Photo Credit: (@sandra_omah_)

In the video shared on TikTok by @sandra_omah_, a female staff stepped forward to speak on behalf of the bank.

Why UBA shared refreshments

While appreciating the customers for their patronage, the female staff said it was their way of thanking them.

She said they share refreshments for their customers every Wednesday by 12, a practice done in their branches nationwide. She went on to pray for the customers.

"...Every Wednesday by 12, we always appreciate our customers. We say thank you for banking with us.

"We say thank you for choosing UBA. And we also pray for our customers. We pray for God's blessings on your businesses. God will propser your businesses and for you to bring more customers for us.

"Thank you," she said.

Legit.ng had reported that UBA began distributing $100 million loans to small businesses amid hardship.

Watch the video below:

UBA's gesture elicited reactions

zina Chrissy said:

"This one una de clap make something no happen to my 2k oo."

Christian5G said:

"See update see me next week 12:00 hope is all branch."

ÀRËL said:

"I dey land for UBA next week Wednesday.

"I can't miss this."

Kelvin da vinc said:

"Dem go minus that money for una account next month."

BIG BABY said:

"Bank :maintenance fees 2500.

"You: why.

"Bank: swear say u nor drink Fanta and biscuit on Wednesday.

"You: come collect your fanta and biscuit back."

PrisyGold said:

"Wait ooo I no follow chop oooo make nobody debit me oooo Fanta and biscuit charges."

oghoimoniprecious said:

"Omo he Don happen to me oooo I and na immediately I enter I come think say na me them dey clap for.

"For my mind I be like."

