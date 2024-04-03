A young lady has shared a video of a married man complimenting her, howbeit, in an unusual manner

In the video, the stunned married man swore he would have asked her out if he was a single fellow

Mixed reactions have trailed her encounter with the married man as it left internet users in stitches

A pretty lady has shared, on social media, her encounter with a married man.

@aglaudee explained that her bestie just wanted to take pictures, but "distractions was coming from every angle."

The married man gushed over the pretty lady. Photo Credit: @aglaudee

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok clip, a married man gushed over her beauty and kept bothering her with a smile.

The man said he would have toasted her if he was not married, quite to @aglaudee's amusement.

"This is the third time I am telling you this. You are fuc.king beautiful.

"Don't let any man see you less. I am married but if I was not married I swear to God I will toast you tonight.

"If I am not married, I would do all my possible best to woo you tonight," the married man said.

Watch the video below:

@aglaudee's video sparked reactions

Mide said:

"He can never marry somebody like you, baba just wan have fun."

Soo Sophia said:

"Nija men and leaving there wife’s at home at night 5&6 God abeg ooooo."

Qiyyy said:

"I sha hope he dash you money oooo cos ewo ni words of affirmation bayi?"

Papi Jay said:

"Stylishly saying his mind to see if she will be okay that he’s married and can join the toaster queue."

Your King said:

"He did no wrong sha! He only gave you a compliment!"

Molly said:

"No one in this world is more single than a married man."

Baahir said:

"Don’t let your wife stop you from finding true love."

sheri said:

"I hope his wife sees this so she can japa."

