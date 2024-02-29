A young man was overwhelmed with emotions as his girlfriend treated him to a lovely birthday surprise

She showered him with many gifts, including a landed property in Benin, wads of dollars and naira and other presents

The high point of the birthday surprise was his reaction when he saw the landed property document

In a trending video seen on TikTok, a thoughtful Nigerian lady celebrated her boyfriend's birthday in style.

Engaging the services of a surprise organisation, the lady swept her man off his feet and made him shed tears.

He shed tears on seeing the landed property document. Photo Credit: @phaitys_cakesnsurprises

Source: TikTok

The surprise organisation contracted for the work shared the clip with the caption:

"#GIRLFRIENDOFTHEYEAR.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Who said men doesn't love surprises???

"My Client had us surprise her boyfriend with so many luxury gift items on his birthday.

"When a woman loves she's willing to give anything.

"Indeed love is a beautiful thing."

Emmanuel cried after seeing the gifts

In the clip that has amassed over a million views, the boyfriend named Emmanuel entered the room with friends and was immediately blown away with different presents.

Friends, well-wishers and his girlfriend sprayed dollars and naira on him as he opened the different boxes of gifts.

The clip's climax was when he burst into tears after seeing the document of his landed property.

This is not the first time a lady would be gifting her boyfriend landed property on his birthday as another woman had done the same.

Watch the video below:

The birthday surprise caused a stir

Maryam said:

"But the guy seems genuinely happy… like I mean he’s just as excited as a kid being gifted."

Joan seith said:

"The happiness made him forget that the pants were falling."

Stacy said:

"Forget his dressing this guy so grateful and very appreciative, this kind of guy go Sabi love and take care of his woman."

Ugo Sarah said:

"The boy Dey deposit well na na bank wey you deposit you go withdraw from."

HANNY said:

"Emma was my primary school classmate then, wow how time fliesAm so happy his doing wellwishing you many more years in good health."

Victory Aitokhaimen said:

"Emmy white ❤️❤️❤️the boy is good and deserves good things. congratulations bro."

Bubu said:

"Broke girlfriends go think say na movie."

Resin artist in Ozoro Delta said:

"The boy Dey deposit well na na bank wey you deposit you go withdraw from."

Lady gifts boyfriend 30 boxes of gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had given her boyfriend 30 boxes filled with gifts on his 30th birthday.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady presented the boxes of gifts to her boyfriend who appeared stunned by the gesture.

The boxes, which came in red and white colours, were lined up on a long table with a unique number attached to each in ascending order.

Source: Legit.ng