A Nigerian lady who lifted a heavy generator like a man has gone viral and generated many reactions on TikTok

The lady, known as VeryDarkGirl, shared a video of how she brought out her generator and switched it on

Some men in her comment section insisted that they could not date a lady who could lift a generator without asking for help

A Nigerian lady is trending on TikTok after she shared a video to show people how she lifts a generating set, showing that what a man can do, a woman can also do.

In the video, the lady singlehandedly lifted the big generator without seeking anyone's help.

The lady did not ask anyone for help to start the generator. Photo credit: TikTok/@verydarkgirl.

She also powered it on herself as if she wanted to prove to someone that she could do her work without help.

The video was shared on her TikTok handle, @verydarkgirl247, where it generated many comments.

Some reactions came from men who said they would break up with a girl who could lift a generator without asking for help.

Others, however, praised the lady for showing she could do some chores alone without overly relying on a man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of VeryDarkGirl's video

@Bigstrikker said:

"Don’t get me wrong. I'm a huge guy, I have strength and all, I’m very physical, but I don’t think I have ever tried to lift a generator as big as this!! So who are you?"

@Stanley commented:

"This is a valid reason to break up with someone."

@cy.big.name said:

"Onto say na red flag."

@vannie-thrillz said:

"I no sure say fuel dey that gen. If there’s enough fuel she can’t carry it."

@Wang Lee said:

"Wetin be this? See as she carry the gen like say na bread."

