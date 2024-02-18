Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video showing a pastor praying fervently for a mentally challenged man

People gathered around the mad man and pastor as they watched to see where the whole drama was headed

Some netizens laughed about how the mad man struggled with the pastor, others had other observations

A video of a pastor and a mad man struggling with each other on a road has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The diminutive mentally challenged man was barefooted as he did not put up much resistance to the pastor.

Pastor tried to heal the mad man. Photo Credit: @hk.dollars5

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video @hk.dollars5 shared, the pastor in a white senator outfit placed his hand on the mad man's head as he prayed for him.

People gathered around them, recording the incident with their phones. Till the end of the video, the mad man did not seem to regain his sanity.

Netizens had divided opinions on the clip.

Watch the video below:

People found the clip hilarious

user9572458962580 said:

"Watin happen na, you dey press my knack na you wan kill me??? Better leave my craza for me ooo ,abi you wan make i normal begin dey pay bills."

Ademola said:

"The guy was like “do wettin you wan do na wettin dey my mind I go still do.”

Okay_FK said:

"How this pastor take comot for that place after the failed deliverance."

Official presh said:

"Oga leave that guy him no want fall."

coolblac_k said:

"Person way assignment remain two days to get rich you wan deliver .. dey play."

ELECT said:

"People go think say na abido shaker him dey use."

og cruise 4 said:

"Nah why i like indaboski.

"By now the mad man for dey ground."

emmystarr3 said:

"Pastor go regret why he start dis deliverance."

Mad man replies female evangelist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mad man had reacted after an evangelist tried to cure him.

A netizen with the handle @foreverdeb_ posted a clip of a lady she described as a female evangelist praying for a mentally unstable man.

According to the lady, the mad man simply replied to all the woman's prayers with, "I don hear, abeg dey go." She wrote:

"Lagos is a wild place, I just witnessed a female evangelist trying to forcefully cure a mad man, screaming and praying and the man dey talk ‘I don hear abeg dey go.’'

Source: Legit.ng