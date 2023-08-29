Nigerian media personality, Angela Nwosu, got the net buzzing after unveiling her new housemaid who is a white lady

She revealed that the housemaid is her age mate and allowed the Oyinbo lady to introduce herself to netizens

Many people who watched the video expressed concern that the housemaid may steal her husband

A Nigerian lady, Angela Nwosu, caused quite a stir on TikTok after she introduced her newly-employed oyinbo housemaid.

The media personality made a video with the white lady named Jessica and gave a little description of her job in the house.

People expressed worry that the housemaid may take Angela Nwosu's husband. Photo Credit: @angela.nwosu.page

Source: TikTok

Angela revealed that Jessica is her age mate. The pretty new maid was allowed to speak and gave out her name and age.

The maid was all smiles as Angela showed her off to netizens. Angela maintained that she already informed the maid that she would be a regular feature in her content for social media, which she consented to.

The beauty of the housemaid blew many people away and scared some as well. Some netizens feared the 35-year-old maid may go after Angela's husband.

Watch the video below:

People fear the housemaid may take Angela Nwosu's husband

Mykitchenmy3 said:

"I can’t bring a beautiful maid I don’t want headache."

aisha067 rohan said:

"How can u employ someone who is that cute than u,don't regret in future....infact they will think your the maid."

ruvimbo said:

"Be careful sister I feel like she's going to taking your husband."

HONEYCOMB said:

"How many house maid u wan get for one house, abi na mansion, hmmm una de forget una self sha."

irine said:

"If you have a brother let him take over She is so beautiful."

abechiabel said:

"Please don't suffer that skin for any hard work, you can do the work let her do your own."

Lethu said:

"The maid will take your husband n your boyfriends don't say I didn't won you oo."

grendahchitaya said:

"The maid looking like the owner of the house and the owner as if she is the maid."

Source: Legit.ng