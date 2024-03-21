An Ilorin-based security man has a reason to smile as his company has tripled his salary after his video went viral

Days ago, the security man lamented that his girlfriend left him because his monthly pay was N60k

Not only was his salary raised but the company also shared another good thing they did to reward him

A security company has rewarded one of their staff with a job promotion and salary increment after he became a viral sensation online.

Via TikTok, the young man shared a video in which he wore his work security outfit and revealed his girlfriend dumped him because he earns N60k every month.

"This girl too wicked," he captioned the video while tagging his employer's handle.

The clip made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of his company.

The security company reacts

In a response Legit.ng sighted on Instagram, his company's handle praised him for his diligence at work so far and stated that he has been contacted regarding a promotion.

They also added that his salary has been tripled.

"He has been a diligent operative so far. We’ve reached him for a promotion already. His salary has been tripled.

"Thanks for sharing," @btmsecurity_ wrote in the comment section of a video of their viral employee.

@son_of_wealth7's video sparked mixed reactions

user4613319430288 said:

"Same with me, she left wen i was earning 70k, now I dey see 2m or more every month."

Maya Simon said:

"You never meet your own person, she go appreciate that 60k like say na 60million."

Nan Zy said:

"I remember I was like this last 2 years collecting 10k to 15k but now I am doing better for my self and my family I know am not rich but am better than 2 years ago."

Callmiejb said:

"She never knows person wey do security job today fit be CEO tomorrow."

user6486197619875 said:

"Sorry about that ehh fine boh.

"But I can replace her."

LE GEND said:

"You wey suppose dey happy what if she stay and she is collecting 40k out of the 60k."

