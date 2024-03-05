A security man has been hailed on social media after his professionalism was recognised by his Nigerian employer

This comes days after the security man went viral for unknowingly denying his boss entry into his company

A new video captured how his act of diligence was honoured by his impressed boss, Celebrity Carpenter

Celebrity Carpenter, a Nigerian boss, has honoured a security man at one of his factories over a viral incident.

Days ago, a viral video showed the moment the security man unintentionally stopped his boss from entering his factory, claiming not to know him.

In a new TikTok video, Celebrity Carpenter visited the same factory where the incident transpired to interact with the security man.

Reason behind the security man's viral action

The employer disclosed that the security man told him he was only doing his job. He wrote:

"He said he was doing his job and following his training.. hmmmmmm."

The clip showed the boss in an office setting with the security man. There, the boss presented him with a letter amid applause from people in the office.

Afterwards, the boss and the security man posed for a photo. Years ago, a security man was rewarded for his act of honesty.

People react to Celebrity Carpenter's video

BLACKKING said:

"I did stop my bosss from entering, and i got fired the next day true story ."

pinkydarl said:

"God bless you more Sir for this your kind gesture.

"You will have more branches in different states and country."

A.WaaW said:

"The first day I saw the i was like what but I later find out that he was just doing his job and thank you sir for showing the love back."

user6sherry said:

"That security guard is true to his job what you have done is great, promote him to head of security in that company."

BECKY TV said:

"Awwwnn.

"Thank you celebrity carpenter for putting smile on people's faces."

frankoga2 said:

''Promote him to a store man, he can manage."

Stanford Maluwa said:

"He is a professional security officer...

"He does his work right."

THINKKING 1 said:

"Now he will even stop mosquitoes from coming in."

Security man promoted for his neatness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a security man had earned a surprise promotion.

A video posted on TikTok by California Empire showed when the man's boss saw him and was impressed with his neatness and handsomeness.

In the video, the lucky man was at his duty post when his boss came and questioned him about when he started working as a security. In the course of their interaction, the boss noticed how neat the security man looked, and he said he deserved a promotion.

