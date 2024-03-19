A Nigerian lady went viral after she showed people how she carries her twin babies

The mother disclosed in a trending TikTok video that she does not have a nanny or any help yet

The video caught the attention of many baby lovers, and they prayed to be blessed with twins as well

A Nigerian mother impressed netizens with how she carried her twin babies alone.

The new mother shared a video using the TikTok handle, @tehilla.talia, noting that she does not have a nanny.

The mum said she has no nanny to help her yet.

Source: TikTok

When going out, she carried one of the babies on her back in the traditional way while the other rested on her chest using a pouch.

She captioned the video:

"Life of a twin mother without a helper."

The video sparked positive reactions among her followers, with some of them praying to have twins as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother shows how she carries twin babies

@Ag said:

"My testimony this year. God please help me."

@Winnie commented:

"Please pray for me to conceive twins pls."

@sandygreat said:

"Congratulations. Please pray for me to have twins too."

@Baba Romeo said:

"I tag from this blessings in Jesus mighty Name Amen."

@Happy ojas said:

"Congratulations, I will be the next to testify in 2024 amen."

@user2405715772338 said:

"Congratulations. I’m next to call me Iya ibeji this year 2024 in Jesus mighty name, Amen."

@paschalokolie0 said:

"God please bless me with twins, boy and a girl Amen."

Mother welcomes three babies through IVF

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lives in the UK gave birth to triplets.

The woman, who is 54, said it was her first time giving birth.

She initially did six IVFs in the UK, but they all failed. The 7th one she did in Nigeria was successful.

Woman with a big baby bump welcomes one child

Also, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump finally gave birth to a baby boy, and she shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was.

Source: Legit.ng