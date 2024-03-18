A Nigerian lady said her mother is fond of serving them fufu every day, saying there was a need to change food in the house

She, however, praised her mother for at least giving them something to eat even though it was swallow the morning and swallow in the night

Responding, the lady's mother said she would only give her children what she has and not what she cannot afford

A Nigerian lady said her mother has been serving them fufu each day without changing food.

She brought the matter to social media and pleaded with netizens to ask her mother to change food for them.

The lady told her mother to change food for them. Photo credit: TikTok/@jenny.empire.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, @jenny.empire, her mother serves them fufu in the morning, fufu in the after and fufu in the night.

She, however, praised the woman for even giving them something to eat, showing she was not ungrateful.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her mother responded in the video and told her children that she would keep serving them fufu which was what she could afford at the moment.

A lot of social media users are reacting to the video after it was posted on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises her mother for giving them food

@Expensive said:

"Abeg I wan see your hype woman."

@Anita_Choco remarked:

"I can never get tired of eating fufu."

@Gloweewrites commented:

"Your hype woman deserves all the fufu, the fufu energy clear."

@Godwin Chidiebere An said:

"Clear road for the Ikedurus. If you’re from Ikeduru, please mount here."

@dianagkamsogeo359 said:

"Yes ooo I'm missing my mom and this fufu. In fact me and are granddaughter is coming over. Things cost for Lagos."

@Chidi remarked:

"Na wetin she get na him she go give ooo."

@agoziem said:

"You even see fufu chop and you dey complain."

Man seen dancing with a plate of food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old man danced at a party, and the interesting moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

In the short clip, which was shared on TikTok, the man was seen with a plate of jollof rice in his hand.

He moved his legs with ease and swag despite his old age, making netizens to fall in love with his dance.

Source: Legit.ng