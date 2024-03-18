A young Nigerian man has appealed for help after he squandered his mother's money on sports betting

Proof of the massive loss he shared showed he lost over N8 million on virtual betting after first winning N2.1 million

Netizens expressed shock over the development, with many criticising him for betting irresponsibly

In a bid to make massive wins, a young man staked with his mum's N8 million and lost everything.

The youth has taken to social media to appeal for help, lamenting that he is in trouble.

X influencer Shola shared the man's appeal on the social media platform along with the proof of his losses.

"8M gone like that and it’s not even his money. Y’all better slow down on this bet addiction p," Shola reacted.

The loss proof showed the man initially won N2.1 million but then recorded continuous loss afterwards.

Another man had lost his school fees to sports betting but vowed never to stop until he recovered his loss.

@itsSh0la's tweet stirred mixed reactions

@Selfmadeceleb3 said:

"All these bets influencers should be tracked and arrested, their influence is really leading people to loss than profit."

@YachamBulus said:

"The bet company should be close why would they allow a user to play bet for that amount, what happen to fair play?"

@Adasu_d_gr8 said:

"One thing is certain, you either stop gåmbling or gåmbling will st0p you.

"No two ways About this."

@OmepaKogi_ said:

"You want to gamble you did not gamble on physical humans you went to gamble 8M on computer virtual games."

@King_Shunal said:

"Ever since I used my last card to play by and slept hungry, woke up again and had no hope to eat, I shed a tear, knelt down and decided that I'll never play bet again but I still played today."

@jayfund11 said:

"Advice of the day.

"Stake responsible .

"Don’t borrow to stake.

"Don’t use your house rent to stake.

"Don’t use your school fees to stake.

"Don’t thief money to stake.

"Stake what you can afford to lose."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I want to believe this is scam. This update don cast.

"You put 8m for sporty and na virtual you use am play?"

