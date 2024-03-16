A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience after following her mum to a church service in their hometown

To her shock, the church removed her wig and had it burnt, saying wearing wig is a sin before God

Mixed reactions trailed her story as many ladies shared what they would have done if in her shoes

A Nigerian lady, @wealthy_dee001, has sent social media into a frenzy after narrating how a church burnt her wig.

@wealthy_dee001 said she followed her mum to a church service in their village and was stunned as they removed her wig.

She was told to kneel and beg God for forgiveness. Photo Credit: @wealthy_dee001

Source: TikTok

Next, they burnt it and asked her to kneel and beg God for forgiveness. According to the church, wearing a wig was a sin against God.

@wealthy_dee001 marvelled that she had no idea wearing wigs was an abomination in Nigerian churches.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said she was close to tears. Her TikTok video went viral and sparked a debate.

In another interesting incident, a man had displayed the warning letter his church gave him over his hairdo.

Watch the video below:

Ladies share what they would have done

Blessing said:

"My mother sha know say I no go gree,she go just laugh with the church women put the wig for her bag to avoid the dragon in me."

Nessie_Philips said:

"They should shaa know that I'm leaving with their offering box and I'll be coming every Sunday to carry it till my money is complete."

Ifunanya Ann373 said:

"It’s either dis is a joke or u felt like throwing the wig away ,because i will help dem dismiss church dat day."

bel_la79 said:

"Vengeance is of the lord,but I was made in his image and likeness…so therefore,blood go flow,dead body go surplus!!!"

NORA OF TIKTOK said:

"Be like the wig no cost na why you leave the pastor unharmed and still knelt down."

Vicky said:

"Church go scatter oo even my mama sef go collect."

Prettylittleprincess said:

"For bone straight wey I buy them go burn am Ko possibly I go carry offering basket."

Church tells man to remove earrings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was directed by a church to take off his earrings.

Narrating the encounter, he said he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to remove his earrings.

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma. He used the opportunity to lambast the Nigerian version of Christianity.

Source: Legit.ng