A Nigerian man has taken to social media to proudly show off his fine Oyinbo wife enjoying a drink of palm wine

Many social media users were blown away by her great physical beauty and enchanting look

Some persons argued that she must be a mermaid with some mystical powers, others tagged her a vampire

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man caused a huge stir on the social media platform TikTok after sharing a video of his white wife drinking a cup of palm wine.

He said she fell in love with palm wine the very first day she had it and rated Enugu's version of the natural drink as the best in Nigeria.

People gushed over her physical beauty. Photo Credit: @bullaumeh

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, the lady smiled and spoke inaudibly to him but netizens had their eyes elsewhere.

In the comment section, people wondered why she possessed such great beauty and argued that she must be a mermaid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Others gave her names like queen of the coast, vampire and 'mammy water.'

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

ICON said:

"Wait is she a vampire?"

Benefit said:

"This one be like queen of the coast."

kcee said:

"This woman must have mystical powers na joke ooo."

Chrisbella said:

"Help me ask her if she get brother wey single."

liliankinkin said:

"Bro you get eye oooo wow she's cute with everything in her is that smile for me bro."

user7914646673077 air bwoi said:

''May God bless our home , but as well be a mummy's boy."

chriswall626 said:

"No insults.

"She's pretty but looks like a white witch."

@perkylove said:

"Ur wife scared me.

"She's beautiful but she looks like Mami water.

"Like someone that will disappear and appear."

Nigerian man flaunts his fine Oyinbo wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his white wife.

The China-based Nigerian man, Harmony Billy, took to social media to showcase his beautiful family which comprised his young Oyinbo wife named Xinyi Bella Billy and a kid.

The caption accompanying the pictures read:

"Call it a clan, call it a connection, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one."

Source: Legit.ng