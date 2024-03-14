Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma has advised single women to change the narrative of men always doing the asking out

The priest said a woman who is 35 and still waiting for a man to approach her for a relationship is doing herself no good

Fr Oluoma painted a picture of how a single lady can ask a man out, maintaining that no law stated that only men must propose

Priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev Fr John Chinenye Oluoma, has stated that there was nothing wrong in a single 35-year-old woman wooing a man for a relationship.

Fr Oluoma made the statement while delivering a teaching on The Leper.

Rev Fr John Chinenye Oluoma said there was nothing wrong with a woman asking a man out. Photo Credit: Fada Oluoma

Source: Facebook

Women should break the law

Father Oluoma, who was very active during the 2023 General Elections, said any woman at 35 still waiting to be asked out by a man is not ready yet.

"My dear sister, you are waiting for a man who will come and propose to you at the airport.

"35 years? You are not ready o. You are waiting for a man who will come and propose to you. You don dey enter menopause," he said in a video.

He noted that some men are shy at wooing and this is where the lady comes in to make it easier. Father Oluoma urged single ladies to break the 'useless law.' In his words:

"If you are a young girl here, marriage is your calling, you know you can be a good wife, a good mother, you desire it, you are 35, you happen to see any guy who is interested in you but doesn't have the courage... My dear sister, break that useless law, approach that guy."

He added that no written law says a man must propose to a woman and not vice versa.

"Which law says only men must propose? Is it God's law or human law?

"There is no law that says a man must propose."

The priest's advice sparked a debate on social media.

Rev Fr Oluoma's advice stirred reactions

Mr-Mike Chidiebere said:

"Sounds easy but not that easy ooooh, because we guys can be funny and the lady might be taken advantage of. My opinion though."

Ehis Khale Platform said:

"I support this because I like it. I don't know about other men. I am in a relationship though. I did the wooing by myself."

Godfrey M Obodo said:

"God will help our good ladies to get good husbands. I said good ladies and good husbands."

Chukwudi Martins-Maris said:

"This is the worst thing you can do as a lady, the guy will so take you for granted and may even start maltreating you especially if he starts seeing a behaviour or traits he doesn't like."

Jermine Foyet said:

"Yes father you are correct. My brother's wife did that to my brother and today they are living happily with their 3 kids and more again the girl is a good and so submis.sive."

Icha Angela Chy said:

"From the age of 25 ladies should know the kind of relationships they enter into to avoid acting desperate."

Augustine Arinze said:

"A lot of guys will take advantage of this to ……while few will be happy,you made their work much easier."

Lady advises against marrying before 30

