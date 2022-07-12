Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has urged voters in the country to exercise their democratic rights and stop lamenting over Muslim Muslim ticket

According to the priest, there are options for voters to choose from if they feel aggrieved about APC's Muslim Muslim ticket

His reaction is coming days after the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu penciled Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim as his running mate

A priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere has advised voters in Nigeria to look beyond APC's Muslim Muslim ticket and make other choices if they feel aggrieved.

His advice is coming days after Bola Tinubu, APC's presidential candidate chose Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Father Oluoma advised that those who don't like APC or PDP should make other choices. Photo credit: Fada Instagram/Oluolma, Twitter/@KashimSM and @OfficialABAT.

Source: UGC

The decision by Tinubu has generated heated debate in the country with some Christian bodies calling him out over the choice.

But Father Oluoma is of the view that since Nigeria is a democracy, voters who feel aggrieved have the right to vote differently other than lament endlessly.

According to the priest, there are other options such as Labour party for voters to choose from if they don't like APC or PDP.

He wrote on his Instagram handle:

"If you don't like it, you are right. Crying and bemoaning it? That's where you and I separate. There's Labour party that is driving a political revolution, invest in it, be part of it, preach it and convert others if PDP and APC don't appeal to you."

See his full post below:

Instagram users react

@mr_gaga1 said:

"Ooooh Sir you have never disappointed me for once. I have said several times, I am not a catholic but this man here is my number 1 man of God."

@its_blessedpeace commented:

"You just nailed it. Wisdom is bestowed upon you from above. May God continue to bless you."

Source: Legit.ng