A Nigerian businesswoman has displayed the large number of cassava her father came back home with

The Aba-made luxury outfit designer showed the cassava from the point of lamentation and netizens related with her

Some people reminisced on the good old days when they peeled cassava, while others felt sorry for the lady over the work cut out for her

A lady, @Ria__bani, has lamented online over the huge cassava her father brought home from his farm.

The businesswoman shared pictures of herself and the cassava on X.

She said they were harvested from her father's farm. Photo Credit: @Ria_bani

The Aba-made luxury outfit designer lamented over the work cut out for her by virtue of the massive cassava.

She wrote:

"Gist: I came back home yesterday after a busy day. Daddy was not home yet. My mum was telling me how ‘Nepa’ has been flashing light non stop. Only for daddy to return home with cassava! The people that want to clear our farm had harvested‍♀️. You can tell the rest … ‍"

One of the pictures showed her already peeling some cassava. Cassava is a profitable root vegetable that has made people huge money, including a Nigerian woman, Yemisi Iranloye.

@Ria__bani's cassava tweet stirred reactions

@Bimbidiamonds said:

"This reminds me of those days my dad had a farm land‍♀️ planting and harvest seasons very stressful.

"Then, the tough part is processing."

@herculeenKC said:

"Reminiscing on how this was my hobby (not pleasant) for a good part of my teenage life. Its always part of me and I can only tell that most times its a forced chore but I'm thankful for the merits. Part of which is my writing skill that is really conspicuous. Well done ma'am ."

@IheanyiAguwa said:

"Beautiful. Nwa afo Ngwa azuru azu. Jisie ike. I'm super proud of you, you're a role model showing our young ladies that a stunningly pretty girl can love God, own a successful fashion brand and still be available to help her parents out with difficult chores at home. Rare!"

@bar_tunde said:

"Might actually give you a business idea but cassava peeling is no joke. Pẹlẹ."

@simply_iconik said:

"Omo I miss cutting cassava with my friends. It was gisting and refreshing time sha.

"Time and hustle really has separate us sha."

@Successaw said:

"This one is small sef. growing up we had palm fruit plantation. Once palm oil finishes just be getting ready to go to the plantation in two days. Days before we go i usually lack sleep cos I'll be thinking of the stress."

@WendyUbani1 said:

"This just gave ptsd. My mom can just go out and come back with cassava after promising she wouldn’t bring another one after we have just processed garri the previous week."

Lady in UK makes garri from cassava

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the UK had turned cassava to garri herself.

Instead of buying already processed garri, Benny Omoedo decided to go through the process and churn out her own yellow garri. She went to an African store and bought tubers of cassava, which she peeled and turned into a paste using her electric blender.

Benny drained water from the cassava paste by placing her wooden mortar on it after pouring it into a sack. The next day, she sieved it, added palm oil and fried it using a pan placed on a gas cooker.

