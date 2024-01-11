A lady resident in the UK said she decided to make her own garri from scratch because she simply missed the process

In an inspiring TikTok video, the lady said she bought tubers of Cassava and blended it with her electric blender to turn it into a paste

When she was frying the garri, she added palm oil, and her husband was around, and he watched her with a lot of admiration

A UK-based Nigerian lady impressed TikTok users with the way she prepared her own garri.

Instead of buying garri that was already made, Benny Omoedo decided to go through the process and churn out her own yellow garri.

The lady fried the garri in her kitchen to the admiration of her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@bennyomoedooffical.

Source: TikTok

She went to an African store and bought tubers of cassava which she pilled and turned into a paste using her electric blender.

Making yellow garri in the UK

Benny drained water from the cassava paste by placing her wooden mortar on it after pouring it into a sack.

The next day, she sieved the garri, added palm oil to it and fried it using a frying pan placed on a gas cooker.

Benny's husband was elated when he came into the kitchen and saw what his wife was doing.

Although she said garri could be cheap in the UK, she derived pleasure in preparing her own to remember her roots.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady fries garri in the UK

@Sarliey3 said:

"The woman is really trying."

@evelynsolomon506 said:

"I love this woman. This supposed pay the bride price again."

@glorya032 said:

"I'm glad I made a video making my home-made garri using my gas in the kitchen."

@chef Godwin said:

"She's the best wife. That is how Edo Benin city women do things. I love my people."

@Hamond Yvese asked:

"Where did you see cassava."

