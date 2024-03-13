Amid reports that Yul Edochie reportedly denied marrying Judy Austin, a Nigerian woman has shared evidence to counter him

She 'resurrected' an old Facebook post of Yul where he addressed the Nollywood actress as his second wife

Internet users trolled Yul over the development as people continued to rally support for his estranged wife May

A Nigerian woman, Ada Ujaligwa, has reshared Yul Edochie's Facebook post of April 2022 as she countered his alleged claim that he and Judy Austin are skitmakers and are not married.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Ada highlighted the exact part in Yul's old post where he referred to Judy as his second wife and mocked him.

Yul had referred to Judy Austin as his second wife in the old post. Photo Credit: Ada Ujaligwa, Yul Edochie

"See where Skitmaker extraordinaire called her 2nd wife yet he is denying.

"We will never forget," Ada wrote.

In the Facebook post which Yul seemed to have taken down, he introduced his newborn son to the world, adding that Judy, his second wife, delivered him. Yul's deleted post read:

"It's time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE.

"Born by my second wife @judyaustin1.

"And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."

People criticise Yul Edochie

Queen Olowe Toyiba said:

"Evidence plenty... You see that properties he no wan share is a lie he must to share o... He think he has sense abi... Hadin bin I know you naw ehn."

Favour Chigozirim Emmanuel said:

"Evidence full."

Empress Hidiat Omolabake Lily said:

"It's a thing of joy to see that virtually everything he has done to "pepper" May is going to be used against him in the court of law."

Amaka Okoye Obidike said:

"Other skit makers are buying houses and cars they're producing babies said by Amaka."

Osy Donte said:

"Hmmmm it's so surprising. What gave Yul this kind of liver? He underrated May. It seems May presented herself as a wife that'll lick all his poo while they were married. He never believed it."

Ogechi Juliet said:

"The baby was born out of skit making. So it is still part of the skit ."

Adannaya Chima Arikpo said:

"This is my first time of seeing skitmakers making real babies."

Chinnie Goldenpen said:

"That's not even enough. Check out his recent post on International Women's Day. He referred to her as Judy Austin Yul Edochie.

"He thinks he's smart."

Rita reacts to Yul and Judy's denial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie had reacted to Yul and Judy's denial of being married.

Shortly after the interesting claim about their relationship went viral, Rita Edochie, who is a supporter of Yul’s first wife, May, took to her Instagram page to react. The veteran actress taunted Yul and Judy over the controversy surrounding them. She wrote:

“Firstly I was picked from the streets and today I am now a skit maker by marriage Chaiiii God what have I done to myself?”

