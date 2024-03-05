A Nigerian woman has left internet users in stitches over her little son's look on his return from school

The amused woman explained that her little boy was dressed to school as a male but returned to her in a female uniform

Many internet users funnily remarked that the boy must have messed up his uniform which made the teacher resort to the only available outfit as a replacement

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to showcase what her little son looked like on his return from school.

In a TikTok video, @oyewunmidamilola3 showed the lad descending a flight of stairs as he got set for school in the morning.

She was amused by his new look. Photo Credit: @oyewunmidamilola3

Source: TikTok

@oyewunmidamilola3's son wore a male uniform. However, he came home in a different school uniform.

The woman, who was amused, shared pictures of the boy in a female uniform. She did not say why that was so.

Her clip got people talking.

In a related incident, a little boy had returned home from school in a skirt.

Watch the video below:

People amused by her son's female uniform

Jummy said:

"Baba don Poo for body."

Honour James said:

"He peed on himself be dat."

Ayomide said:

"Watin be this, who changed azul cloth."

Itoro ebitu said:

"Him don go mess him cloth and that’s the only spare."

Iam Ricky HoreoluwaRichardson said:

"They are passing message to his mum that since she can do hair for him then he should be seen wearing female clothes.

"I dnt think he messed up his school uniform from my own point of view I think it is bcos of his hair that made who ever wore d female clothes 2 him."

rhozleanbold said:

"Reminds me of my brother when we were little…He pooped in his uniform and they wore female uniform 4 him back home coz dat was the only outfit."

Mum shares child's transformation from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown what her son looked like after returning from school.

In a trending video posted on TikTok by @lilithayonela, the mother showed her daughter looking very neat and well-dressed as she prepared to drop her off at school in the morning.

However, the child had a different look by the time school was over. She had a different outfit on, and her hair was a mess. The kid did not look anything like the same person who was neatly packaged and sent to school in the morning.

Source: Legit.ng