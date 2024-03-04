A woman caused quite a stir at an event owing to how she stylishly stopped a man in his tracks from taking an unwelcomed action

A video showed her going low and coming up as she danced at an event and was later joined by a woman and then a man

The high point of the video was the moment she stopped the man who was trying to dance with her

A video of a lady stylishly stopping a man from dancing with her has sent netizens into a frenzy.

"Lady show her ring to the man in white when he wanted to hold her. Then the man also showed her his ring," the video was captioned.

The lady showed the man her ring. Photo Credit: Okokobioko #finestblackmc

Source: Facebook

Okokobioko #finestblackmc shared the video on Facebook and garnered over 3k reactions and thousands of views.

In the clip, a lady was dancing all alone when she was joined by a woman seconds later. Suddenly, a man in white appeared from behind and joined them in the dancing.

However, as he tried to dance closer to the lady, she resisted and showed him her ring.

In another funny incident, a man had lost control after he saw a lady dancing.

People reacted to the woman's action

Ziken Tek said:

"I guess the lady was too fast. The man hasn’t tried crossing any boundaries. I guess, the lady thought his energy towards her dance was for something immoral or romantic admiration."

Itunu Fred-Carrena said:

"I've watched this video twice and I didn't see where the man was close to touching her. If she envisaged that the man may touch her, why did she position her bum in the man's direction while dancing? Truth be told, her action may warrant such (if there's such intention)."

Best Arinzechukwu said:

"I love her self control even though she was happy but she is not carried away."

Mrr Nero said:

"Dude was like. I’m not trying to get you pregnant. We are just Dancing. I’m equally married."

Owerri Wedding and Events said:

"Both are just happy dancers ooo,

"I sincerely like how the woman quickly introduced herself and the man responded I just came to dance too ."

Ebi Praise said:

"I love this. Abeg make everybody knw their selves."

Inokon Cookie said:

"Why would he want to touch her?

"When he knows his married."

Source: Legit.ng