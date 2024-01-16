A mother was surprised the moment she picked up her child from school and saw her physical appearance

In a trending video which has received more than 9000 comments on TikTok, the baby looked completely different

The mother had earlier shown how neat the baby was when she was sending her to school in the morning

A frustrated mother shared the physical state of her child after she picked her up from school.

In a trending video which was posted on TikTok by @lilithayonela, the baby looked greatly different when she returned from school.

The child looked different when she returned from school. Photo credit: TikTok/@lilithayonela.

Source: TikTok

The mother had shown how neatly she prepared her daughter when she was going to drop her off at school in the morning.

However, the child had a different clothes when she returned after school. The kid was not looking like the same person who was neatly packaged and sent to school in the morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people who saw the video said the mother may have been given the wrong kid when she went to pick her up.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of a baby's appearance after school

@Khanya Mtsolongo said:

"Njani? They gave you the wrong kid."

@Lindz said:

"Maybe there are renovations at school and she was on site."

@Londiwe Duma Mntambo said:

"Is that even the same kid?"

@Pascoline Wanjiru said:

"At least she came back with the bag. My baby sister on her first day came home bald."

@junice said:

"Everybody talking about the outfit am just concerned about where are the socks and shoes."

@cle0_patra said:

"I wonder if teachers ever laugh at how we dress our kids up, knowing it's not gonna last very long."

@Screebs said:

"I used to work daycare; sometimes kids make crazy messes at lunchtime/recess/etc. we were forced to change their clothes sometimes."

Man shows her baby in school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl who was picked from where she was dumped in Enugu has survived infancy against all odds.

The girl was picked up by Ben Kingsley Nwashara, who has since then taken custody of her and her welfare.

The baby girl has now started school, and a new photo of her has been posted on Twitter, where it touched many hearts.

Source: Legit.ng