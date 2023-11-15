A married lady flaunted the cows her husband brought to her people when he came to pay her dowry

The lady walked into a bushy area where the cows were grazing and told her followers that they belonged to her

Some netizens were stunned after seeing the number of cows owned by the lady after she got married

A newly married lady flaunted the cows she got after her husband paid her dowry in full.

In a stunning video, the lady took her followers on a tour of where her cows were grazing.

The lady showed people the cows used to pay her dowry. Photo credit: TikTok/@africannyako2.

Source: TikTok

There were a lot of cows grazing in the bush, and she said they all belonged to her.

Her husband brought the cows when he came to ask for her hand in marriage.

She first showed herself plastering a floor as was culturally required of her as a newly married woman. Many people said they would never do such, and the lady decided to show off what was used to marry her.

The video was posted by @africannyako2, who captioned it:

"My dowry cows."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to dowry cows

The video stunned many of her followers, who went to the comment section to bare their minds.

@user7441493940160 said:

"My dear we're working hard, and buying cows for ourselves."

@nsanjaeileen reacted:

"People forget we are from different cultures and value things differently. Some of saying it can never be me. Your parents have never got even a spoon."

@Adult@1 said:

"My husband paid N3 million for my dowry, and I never did any of this."

@Lydia Ray said:

"This is outdated and I don't think it's an achievement."

