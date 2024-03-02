An emerging video has shown how a kindhearted Nigerian lecturer gave all his students free fried rice

Some of the university students quickly helped themselves to the meals with excitement on their faces

The gesture divided netizens as some people said they won't eat it out of fear, while others said they would regret not being part of the freebie

A Nigerian lecturer has gone viral after a video showing the free food he gave his students in class emerged on social media.

An Ilorin chef, @tastespecial2, shared the video on TikTok with a tag that suggested it happened at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

In the clip, some young men were seen taking out the fried rice, which were put in plastic plates and packed into a big sack.

The clip panned around the class to show how various students enjoyed their meals. @tastespecial2 seemed to be one of the students who benefitted from the lecturer's gesture.

She didn't, however, give out the name of the academic behind it.

Nigerian lecturers have shown kindness to their students in various forms over time, like when one helped a student back-carry her baby during an examination.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lecturer's kind gesture

user7035248248441 said:

"I don't know him but I pray God fulfill his heart desires."

edo_finest said:

"Fear nor go lemme chop food wey lecturer for AAU share."

Abby said:

"Una sure say this man mean well."

YORUBA DEMON said:

"Make one lecturer do the same thing for Kwara poly."

AOC said:

"My school AAU, if lecturer shares food fear no go let anybody chop am."

Nwaoma said:

"I go cry blood if I miss class that day."

Lazy dancer said:

"Our lecturer don kuku do am before but we cried at the end any laspotech banking and finance students here?? That man wey share biscuits for us ?HND2 2nd semester."

IdehenBecky said:

"I nor go chop I nor trust Auchi lecturer before e go be say na bride price food I dy chop."

Lecturer distributes boiled corn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer had distributed boiled corns to his students.

The unidentified academic at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom, was seen in an Instagram video by Instablog9ja giving out boiled corn to his students during a lecture.

His deed was well received as the students excitedly collected the boiled corns which came in yellow nylon. A student was observed in the video helping the kind-hearted lecturer in the distribution process.

