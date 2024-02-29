It was an emotional moment between two Nigerian siblings as one of them moved to North America

The one left in Nigeria took to social media to express how she felt about her sister moving to Canada

A touching video showed the lady shedding tears at an airport after saying her final goodbye to her departing sibling

A Nigerian lady, @simisanyaa, has poured out her heart on social media as she announced her sister's relocation to Canada.

@simisanyaa shared a video where she followed her sibling to the airport to see her off.

It was an emotional moment between both siblings. Photo Credit: @simisanyaa

Source: TikTok

@simisanyaa shed tears as she waved goodbye to her sister. Her travelling sister could be wiping off tears from the corners of her eyes.

It was an emotional moment for both ladies. She said her heart broke into many pieces.

In her TikTok post, @simisanyaa wrote:

"I literally cried for two days straight my heart broke into many pieces. If you have a family member that has relocated how did you feel? "

Two sisters were also separated as one of them relocated to the UK.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the emotional siblings' moment

Mercy closet said:

"I hate saying goodbye it breaks me, I don’t know how the next few months will be for me without my love ones."

Awaksybaby said:

"2 of my sisters relocated in the space of two months… didn’t know how to feel… I was numb until one faithful day when I cried my eyes out."

Nana Adwoa said:

"My sister relocated to heaven last month. I’m never gonna see her again. It hurts so bad."

Q.Amiiee said:

"Two of my siblings relocated abroad almost the same time and till date the thought of crying has never occurred to me. Hope I’m not damaged ooo."

SlimDaddy said:

"None of my families followed me to the airport….my heart broke (I cried alone at the hotel )."

Tiff_any said:

"My sister relocated three months after I cried almost everyday as I was the only one left in the house."

