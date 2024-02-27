A lady caused a commotion in her hometown as she made a return in grand style after residing abroad for years

An emerging video showed how she made her way to her village in a convoy of exotic cars like a VIP

While some people expressed worry over the flamboyant manner of her return, others hailed her style

It was an emotional moment for a family as their daughter returned home after 11 years overseas.

A viral video on TikTok showed the moment she arrived home in a convoy of nice rides amid stares from villagers.

According to @beautyosho508, her mother could not wait to finish her hair before coming out to welcome her.

In the clip, her mum was emotional and shed tears on finally reuniting with her. Other loved ones welcomed her excitedly.

There was a crowd in her hometown to receive her like a celebrity had arrived.

In a similar happening, a man returned home after years abroad to see the mansion his family built for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express concern for her

2es49 said:

"How I wish my mum is alive to witness my coming backmay her soul rest in peace."

CHINACHEREM_ said:

"Am happy for you ooo but my sister were una dey see mind stay a year without ur parents, 6months l don dey cry like a baby to see my father especially."

Morgan511 said:

"I waited for my big bro for 11yrs to see him but i couldn't see him rather i saw him inside a corps lying lifeless."

COACH BELLA said:

"Those of you that have a family won't know what God has done for you people. I'm my only family ( all and all)."

chikajuliet880@gmail.com said:

"Be careful na village you dey like this oooooooh."

SAMMY said:

"Yes ooo.

"I will meet my mum and dad alive, I will make Them proud by his Grace."

Moborobo123 said:

"Be careful ooo nah village u dey like this."

Abroad returnee shows up in style

