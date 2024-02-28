On his daughter's birthday, a Nigerian dad treated her to a surprise by presenting her garri and cash as gift

A video captured the celebrant's reaction after she received the transparent container of garri from her father

Many men took a swipe at the lady, wondering if she would have reacted that way if it came from her boyfriend

A Nigerian man caused a stir online as he gifted his daughter garri on her birthday.

"U can believe this is what my dad bring for me! Birthday gift. Garri..." the lady captioned her video which showed the moment he gave her the gift.

The celebrant was overjoyed at the gift. Photo Credit: @lizzybeestore

Source: TikTok

In the clip, her father sat on her bed while she took possession of the garri which was put in a small transparent container.

@lizzybeestore was so excited by her father's gesture. When she dipped her hand in the container, she found wads of cash wrapped in a paper and counted N10k.

Her father's gesture was criticised by some men who felt she would not have been excited if it came from her boyfriend.

In a similar incident, a man had gifted his daughter a house.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her dad's gift

Z A H E E R said:

"If na him boyfriend do am dem go say the guy broke."

Vannesa Wayne said:

"Why you no pour the garri on your dad head …..but if na one boy bring garri you go Dey ask for what."

Ikeoluwa said:

"I wish my dad can surprise me on my birthday with garri but he didn’t know even remember my birthday not to talk of surprise."

Mustaphinoh said:

"Oloribu if talk say nah one guy do you this ,you won’t appreciate ooo, now your papa bring you garri and 10k elesin omo."

Pelumi said:

"But if nah ur bf do dis for u how u go feel let say the truth."

kenksh1 said:

"I’m happy seeing this. God bless daddy. But on a normal day, if your guy gives you 10k you go change em for em ooo. This goes to all ladies in here."

Temmy said:

"That gaari self na surprise gaaari don cost for market."

Source: Legit.ng