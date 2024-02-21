A young man has caused a commotion on social media with his physical transformation and progress in life

According to the Igbo youth, his former employer chased him away after he served him for two years

While some people wondered what occupation he delved into to change his story, others gushed over his look

A Nigerian youth has proudly flaunted his new look on social media as he celebrated himself.

In a TikTok post, Stanley shared a picture of himself and explained that he served his boss for two years before he was chased away.

Stanley said he was sent away. Photo Credit: @stanllie042

As if that was not enough, Stanley added that his boss' wife told people he stole their money, a statement he claims is untrue.

Stanley's first picture was followed up with another of him looking dapper while seated.

"God I need more blessing," Stanley captioned the post.

People wondered what he did for a living.

Like Stanley, another young man had lamented that his boss did not settle him after his service.

Watch the video below:

Stanley's post excited people

kelvin said:

"Omo bro more wins boy boy no be good tin no be something way person dey pray fr."

Nwoke Oma_Tv said:

"Only two years you don turn pablo.

"Bros talk true you run the money or not."

Victoria20 said:

"That's my God for you❤️he picks the rejected and makes them the chosen❤️more blessings dear."

Agu’s wife said:

"Remember I was the one that always pray for you then God answered my prayers."

Isaac Chizaram said:

"Pls do you have a girlfriend or should I mind my business as you don enter my eyes so."

Cakes & treats by Rachi said:

"Same thing happened to a guy I met here, he served his boss for 10 yrs without settlement and was even locked in prison for what he doesn’t know about."

Cihni Miracle said:

"I was actually a victim too 2020.

"Now I don't know where to start from."

Grace Ogunmola said:

''Na me be your understanding girlfriend dat time oooo you don forget me."

REMI said:

"Nollywood:Stanley the poor Boi that was chased by his boss and later became Pablo."

