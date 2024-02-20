A pregnant woman who hawks caused a stir in a marketplace after she suddenly crashed to the ground

A kindhearted businesswoman and other folks quickly rushed towards her and poured her water

It was gathered that the pregnant mum hawked sachet water and fainted as a result of a lack of food

Nigerians have rallied support for a pregnant woman who fainted in a marketplace while going about her business.

A businesswoman, Chinwe Uwakwe Ahanonu, narrated on Facebook how the pregnant woman fainted while hawking sachet water.

People rallied support for the pregnant hawker. Photo Credit: Chinwe Uwakwe Ahanonu

Source: Facebook

Chinwe said she and some folks rushed to the scene and bought her food and Sprite after reviving her with water.

They realised the pregnant woman fainted due to hunger. Chinwe shared pictures and videos of the pregnant woman and how they revived her. Chinwe's post read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I was just sitting with my neighbor gisting as we no see customer. The next minute, we heard a terrible sound and we thought it was all this Abokis carrying truck of goods. We ran out only to see that this woman has fallen. We poured plenty water on her, bought Sprite and added salt on it before she was able to open her eyes.

"I later bought food for her and she finished eating it before I could say jack. Hunger virus is terrible and people are falling and dying on daily basis. Like I use to say, help if you can..."

Help comes for pregnant hawker

In a follow-up Facebook post, Chinwe appreciated netizens for their support, revealing that N100k had already been raised for the pregnant woman.

"...Thank you all once again. Classic MamaEjima called and you all answered. Only yesterday, 100k is already sure for her. Adim super grateful."

In a sad turn of events, a woman lost her pregnancy three hours after showing her baby bump on TikTok. Another pregnant woman had proudly flaunted her baby bump online with joy.

People show concern for the pregnant hawker

Chikaire Ella said:

"May God bless you abundantly and grant the woman safe delivery."

Sylvia Chinanu Uwakwe said:

"Chai, I pray God come through for her, this country don tire person.

"God bless you richly ma."

Mmesoma Onwunzo said:

"Chai!

"May God send helpers to her.

"As many that help and prayed for her,heaven will never cease to provide for u Amen."

Joseph Rose Chinemerem said:

"Please let her blood level be check.

"It happened to my neighbor just to go buy something she fell and was rush to hospital her blood was 27 she's 6 months pregnant."

Chizoba Blessing said:

"Thank you so much ma for coming to her rescue....it's had to get help in this Lagos esp issues like this...ppl will just gather and be looking nd snapping until d person give up.... because of d fear of d unknown....May the Good lord continue bless you nd everyone that rescued her."

Man helps pregnant hawker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had shown love to a pregnant hawker.

The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her N100K.

The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again.

Source: Legit.ng