A video of two men constructing a house after mixing sand has surfaced online and got people talking

A man, who shared the video, stated that building without cement was the way to go, adding that his forefathers built houses that way

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many people faulted the alternative way of building houses

Social media users have reacted to a video of two men building a house without using cement.

This comes amid a rise in the price of cement across the country which has displeased Nigerians.

@ojmoney55 who shared the clip on TikTok bragged about how it was a reliable form of building, maintaining that his forefathers built good houses with it.

He said his forefathers lived happily in houses built without cement and married more than one wife.

Legit.ng reported that cement producers have given a condition for the crashing of the cement price.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

blessed lizzy collection said:

"D best way."

Tella said:

"Na toilet yiu Dey build cus a typical kitchen nowadays are bigger than this structure you erecting."

ObumRicher said:

"My anger be sey you no go show am again when igo fall."

Sam Sammy Suke said:

"As una finish building those house make una dey remember to dey buy hairment ooo."

Goddy A. said:

"I was born in this & I grew up a handsome man."

Jeremy said:

"But is this strange in Nigeria? Cuz it’s normal here in Cameroon."

Ebony J

"Bravely Idea I was a builder before I left the country, but you for put some pillars for some strategic points cast am with cement for for durability."

achorell said:

"Pls, I have a question, will the town planning board approve of a structure like this if lest say an engineer is supervising the project?

Cement price hits new high

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had groaned over the rising pice of cement.

Findings show that in many parts of the country, the price of building materials has recently been steadily rising from N6,000 to N6,500 to over N9,000.

The Guardian reported that the cement price rose to N8,000 in Benue state as many builders were unaware of the sudden price change.

The periodic increase in the product's price has made retailers halt sales, fearing that manufacturers might increase prices soon.

