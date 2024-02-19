A netizen has shared how his former lodge mate backslid after he failed a course in his third year

It happened that before then, his lodge mate was an ardent preacher of the gospel and advised people to stop running after women

After his academic setback in his year three, the young man resumed year four in a shocking way

A young man has turned from his Christian faith to 'worldly' living after he failed a course in the second semester of his third year in school.

An X user @Its_Unchained, who shared the story, said his lodge mate was religious from his year one to three.

According to @Its_Unchained, his lodge mate occasionally told them to be serious about their lives and leave women.

Church boy 'dumps Christianity'

However, he missed practicals in his year three due to fellowship and failed the course despite praying to God about it.

The next academic session, the young man changed his dressing and behaviour. @Its_Unchained's tweet read:

"Had a lodge mate.. was religious yr 1-3 preaches to us to be serious with our lives and leave women... 3rd year second semester he missed practicals due to fellowship and failed the course even after praying to God during exams specifically for that course... Oh well he resumed our year 4 with earrings and started carrying babes."

Social media reactions to the backslidden Christian

@adekunle_xxl said:

"Well, he made two wrong decisions."

@alphaflamy said:

"He forgot the part, there is time for everything..."

@2obi_Lorba said:

"The mumu wrote nonsense in his exam then started praying for good results."

@dat_Godsent said:

"He’s preaching about seriousness and missing classes and practical for meetings and fellowship lol bro is playing with life !! He needed a mentor and God !but anyways life taught him the hard way."

@ABrobright said:

"He lack balancing the things if God with the things of life."

@LBanjorsky said:

"Una go just make person laugh like say he mad."

@Thoyin_hola said:

"He thinks God does magic or what ."

Lady dumps Christianity for traditional ways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had dumped Christianity and wedded a native doctor.

Obi recalled that one certain day she had visited the man's shrine when he told her of the 'spirits' prophecy of their union.

After debating it with her mother, Obi eventually gave in as she would later find out there was a calling to be a traditionalist upon her. The lady expressed joy at being a traditionalist, stressing that those who had mocked the move before are now celebrating with her.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Obi said she has no regrets over her decision to switch religions.

