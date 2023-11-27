The church wedding between one Mr Isreal and Miss Rose has been cancelled by a popular church in Aba, Abia state

The Pentecostal church reportedly cancelled the wedding after they found out that the bride-to-be was pregnant

It was gathered that the church also suspended the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be in accordance with its constitution

Aba, Abia state - A failed pregnancy test has reportedly resulted in the cancellation of a church wedding between one Mr Isreal and Miss Rose in a popular Pentecostal church in Aba, Abia state.

As reported by The Nation, the Church’s Board cancelled the wedding after finding out that the bride-to-be was already pregnant.

The cancelled wedding was supposed to hold at No. 138 Ehere, off Ikot Ekpene Expressway on Saturday, November, 25.

Pregnancy before wedding is said to be against the church’s rules and regulations for intending couples who want to be lawfully wedded by the church.

It was gathered that it is the standard procedure that the bride-to-be would not be pregnant until they were wedded by the church.

The standard remains even after the man has met all the traditional marriage requirements from the bride’s family.

According to A source around the area, after conducting a pregnancy test on the bride-to-be, the church “found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding is hereby cancelled”

The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be were subsequently suspended in accordance with the constitution and bylaws of the church.

