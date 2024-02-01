A Nigerian lady has released the messages and voice notes a pastor sent to her on WhatsApp after she ended their relationship

The pastor seemed pained and resorted to using cuss words and declaring negative prayers on her

The pastor's touching voice note amused many people and made netizens make jokes about the situation

Mixed reactions have greeted a trending voice note a heartbroken Nigerian pastor sent to his estranged girlfriend.

A lady, @spiwewalubita, shared the pastor's voice note on TikTok noting that he sent it to her after she ended their relationship.

The pastor was heartbroken and cried to her. Photo Credit: @spiwewalubita

Source: TikTok

In the WhatsApp chat she released, the pastor faulted how she interacted with one Pastor Maxwell and declared a prayer of revenge on her. He said:

"...Chinenye, as you have broken my heart, God will break your heart. If I be a man of God, as you have hurt me, God will also hurt you..."

In another voice note, the pastor tearfully used Bible verses to appeal to Chinenye to rethink her decision to dump him.

The leaked chat amused netizens.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the leaked chat

Serge said:

"If I!!! be a man of God!!", turn into tears...They don touch the anointed one...Last last, na everybody go chop breakfast."

Spr Gdn said:

"Please nah, why are u harming the annointed of the pastor, my sister."

chineye40 said:

"Haha dis had me laughing because my name is also chineye n my man na pastor."

Naveuye said:

"But who took the screen recording though? Ain’t no way he’s exposing himself because you should’ve been the one in green not grey…"

Bronzed by Bessie said:

"Straight up they will curse you and your entire generation."

Plamedie Wata said:

"You people on social media be pushing us to use our future money for data."

Arthur Chigozie said:

"If i be a man of God".

"Man of God dey cry."

