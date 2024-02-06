A video of a little boy spraying money on a young birthday celebrant has sent social media users into a frenzy

With great confidence, the kid was seen making it rain while the celebrant sat on a chair unbothered

While some people frowned at the kid's action in the video, others noted certain things between the lad and the celebrant

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a little boy making cash rain on a 10-year-old birthday celebrant.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @km_with_dflowerprince1 and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

According to a narration in the clip, the kid, from a rich home, attended his classmate's birthday party.

The celebrant sat in a chair unbothered as his young pal rained wads of new mints on him.

The rich kid was handed another bundle of cash by an adult in the background after he exhausted the ones in his hand.

Nigerians react to the kid's action

Mide said:

"When I was this age, if them manage count 10 of this money for December party give me, I would be the happiest kid."

Gutasvo said:

"Omo, I will never be poor."

sazzyBlaze said:

"Poor people go say they are spoiling the child."

tinubu.ex said:

''All the class mate way I just get that year na cultism them carry fight for head."

big said:

"There are two types of parents one teaches you how to count money one teaches you how to spray money...

"Which one are you?"

nansi525 said:

"The fact that the money isn’t even moving the birthday boy says a lot ahh."

Queen ide said:

"No wonder if I wan spray moni ,e no dey gree fall out ,I no learn am from small pikin."

Nailed By JyD said:

"It's just sad when parents expose their kinds to this kinda lifestyle. what would you expect from the kid later?"

