A man who has the ability to walk on all fours has gone viral and become popular on social media

In one of his videos, the man identified as Hassan Gorrila was spotted displaying his moves at a beach

The way the man walked like a gorilla stunned beachgoers, who watched him with a lot of surprise in their eyes

A man who could walk on all fours like a gorilla has stunned social media users with his entertaining moves.

In a video he shared, the man, Hassan Gorrilla, was spotted when he was displaying his talent at a beach.

The man displayed funny gorilla moves at a beach. Photo credit: TikTok/@hassangorilathebornbreac.

Source: TikTok

The man's gorilla-like movement attracted the attention of other beachgoers, who could not help but watch him closely.

Hassan first used his two hands to beat his chest just like an angry gorilla would do.

He then descended on all fours and moved speedily before making funny gorilla skips.

TikTok users have described him as hugely talented and said not everyone could do the gorilla moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man walks like a gorilla

@user7701671186053 commented:

"A lot of talent..may God bless you today and always!"

@Ana Maria commented:

"It's a lot of fun but not everyone can do that."

@Dériqui_Paulo.09 said:

"If I try to do this, it will be 1 year of a stuck column."

@joél promise commented:

"Africa has a lot of talents."

@Juan Carlos Gutierrez said:

"Well, we do come from that generation."

@gersonbon882 said:

"Maximum respect not everyone has that ability."

@fernandoleonardim said:

"Congratulations on your fun spirit... you are certainly an excellent human being."

@wague Sidi remarked:

"I thought he was Tarzan's cousin."

@Jay Bwoy said:

"I think you are doing it a lot better than actual gorillas."

