A white woman's love affair with a village farmer captured the hearts of many netizens

The oyinbo lady left the United Kingdom to connect with a man in a village after they fell in love with each other

A video of the interracial lovebirds working excitedly on the man's farm together stirred reactions

Netizens have reacted to a viral video of a farmer and his white lover from the United Kingdom.

@ssenga.lovefindafrica who shared the clip on TikTok, explained that the man, Joseph from Bushenyi in Uganda, was connected to the white woman named Pamela.

According to @ssenga.lovefindafrica, Pamela is down-to-earth and had to travel down to Joseph's village to meet him.

The TikToker revealed that Pamela intends to return to the United Kingdom with Joseph. In the video, Joseph and Pamela happily used farming tools to clear his farm.

The couple's video has garnered 527k views at the time of this report.

People wished for white partners

gwe yasama said:

''Am single and I need a serious man I have one son."

johns11265 said:

"I need a girlfriend who can treat me well but not let my wife know. She must be good at secrets."

anyobijohnson said:

"I need one for tourist attractions."

kabambaronald said:

"Senga can you help me I get one from dat side i need your help please."

Armstrong ug said:

"Where is mine, I need UK one."

Loyalty morish said:

"Joseph get serious. Where is the mother of those blacks behind u?"

Alpha wa maria said:

"My prayers will also go through."

henryshepherd66 said:

"Please l also need someone like Pamela in my life."

@Œşôphöğüš said:

"Nze I need a white lady for a serious relationship and then a Ugandan lady for serious marriage nze ngenze."

British pilot marries lady in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British pilot had flown to Africa and taken a wife in a village.

In a video shared on TikTok by @hajabangura965, the oyinbo man was seen seated beside the Kenyan girl with their baby in his hands.

The Kenyan girl, whom some netizens claimed looked timid, left people asking how she got him to fall in love and marry her.

The height of the oyinbo man's love for her was captured in the video where he shared his wife's experience during childbirth.

