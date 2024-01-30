A mild drama ensued in a school premises as a little boy tearfully refused to go into his classroom

The kid struggled with an adult trying to drag him in as he reached out to his father to join him in class

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens thought there was more to the boy's attitude to school

In a trending video, a little Nigerian boy threw a tantrum as he cried out to his father to follow him to his class.

The man had dropped off his son at school and was about to exit the premises when the kid suddenly started a drama.

Little boy cries out to dad to join him in class. Photo Credit: @prophetheochionyenenyo

Source: TikTok

While crying, the kid resisted an adult who dragged him to his class and stretched out his hand, begging his father to accompany him.

"Daddy come na," the kid appealed tearfully and eventually got his dad to hold him by the hand as he moved to his class.

The boy's dad, @prophetheochionyenenyo, shared the clip on TikTok and got people talking.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the clip

Fam Penda said:

"First day, I carry my son omo I cry oh ,the teacher come dey persue me say make I leave her classs ,I cry everyday for one week."

teniola673 said:

"Please pay attention to him something is not right at his age he's meant to enjoy class not cry it got me teary."

Nma said:

"Same thing my nephew did this morning when I went to drop him in school omo I nearly carry am go bck house cos I couldn’t bear seeing him cry."

OMA said:

"This same way my younger brother did when he was a little boy he dislike school ehh and he will cry till school close."

favorite7001 said:

"Nah only that boy know wetin him carry eyes dey see for the school."

softpearl2 said:

"All of you saying that some thing is going on, even wen you were like dis boy you all did the same thing so make una rest is normal some cry till basic class lol."

