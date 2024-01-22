A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after displaying the handwritten note her husband left her

She said she woke up early in the morning to prepare their kids for school when she found the touching note

The content of the note moved people to tears, while others shared what they would have done if in her shoes

Emotional reactions have trailed the handwritten note a lady got from her husband very early in the morning.

The woman, @beadsbystacy15, shared the note on TikTok, saying she found it in the kitchen while getting their children ready for school.

The lady said it made her smile hard. Photo Credit: @beadsbystacy15

Source: TikTok

While noting that it made her smile, she gushed over her husband with kind words. She wrote:

"So I woke up early to get the kids ready for school and I saw this note hubby❤️❤️ dropped for me to see. Mehnnn I smiled so hard. I and the kids are blessed to have him❤️ and may Jah continue to bless you."

The content of the note that made people emotional

Her thoughtful husband attached some cash to the note. The handwritten note read:

"Hey Swit,

"Thanks for all that you do for me and the kids. Thanks for all that you do to make my life easier.

"Someday I promise to give you that baby girl treatment you deserve.

"But in the meantime, use this (some wads of cash) to get yourself a chilled cup of parfait.

"I love you honey."

Her husband's gesture moved netizens.

See her TikTok post here.

The written note moved people to tears

Chioma Okpara said:

"I would legit just start crying."

Styled_by_keemort said:

"Why he go come get female handwriting? The writing too fine. Don’t mind me(I love this)."

Big Rita said:

"If na me see this note I go first cry before I post am….cox ehhh Omo GOD bless ur home."

lovebae said:

"Wahooo, I'm just blushing on your behalf God bless him, I pray God give me a husband that's caring and appreciative."

Mirabel said:

"U are blessed Many never got to see this or experience it."

@Faith_ said:

"Lord an intentional man that’s all I seek and I’ll be patient till he comes to find me."

THRIFT VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"This is cute but don’t let anyone pressure u sis she fit write up her self o but this is actually cute."

Aylay said:

"And people think you need a million dollars to make your woman feel special."

