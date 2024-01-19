It was a moment of celebration for a Nigerian couple as they finally welcomed their own babies after six years

Actress Omotunde Adebowale-David broke the news on social media as she joined in their celebration

She shared a picture of the couple with a message to others still believing God for the fruits of the womb

Nigerians have sent well wishes to a couple as they finally became parents after years of childlessness.

The couple's story was shared on Instagram by Nigerian actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, who described the husband as her former manager.

Woman delivers triplets after six years of waiting. Photo Credit: @officiallolo1

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate with the couple

princess_apinke said:

"Wow! Congratulations to them. I tap from dis blessing in Jesus name."

bukola_monsurat said:

"Congratulations to the couple. I tap into this blessing. Waiting time is not easy and joke. I use these beautiful children as a point of contact for myself."

adeyinkaalaseyori said:

"Jesus ooo.

"This is your hand o God.

"Make I type I want too oooooo."

mamahkaydoncome said:

"I know this like I know my name, when it will happen it's gonna be jaw-dropping. I'm super happy for them. Congratulations to them."

tayofak said:

"Gracious God. Confounder of our enemies … chai … I rejoice with them oo. Grace grace God’s grace."

makimazy said:

"I love how God blesses those who pray and wait on him! Hallelujah to Jesus!!! Big congratulations ma."

blacksatino said:

"These two are a testimony Gloryyyyyy to God… congratulations Fam @emmaoffei."

Woman delivers twins at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had delivered twins at the age of 53.

Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband, Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments.

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none worked. They also suffered four miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies, New York Post reported. Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age.

Source: Legit.ng