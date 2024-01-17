In a video trending online, a woman was seen showing some karate moves while recording herself

At the time of this report, her video has amassed over a million views and stirred hilarious reactions

The woman's behaviour in the clip made people funnily compare her with Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan

Internet users have been divided over a viral video of a woman doing funny karate moves in her room.

Via her TikTok account, @handekamzobe839, and became a viral sensation.

She was having fun with her phone. Photo Credit: @thandekamzobe839

The clip started with her appearing on the scene and immediately imitating karate moves seen in movies.

She did the movies with great energy and even tried to show some with her legs but could not carry herself due to her size.

The video has garnered over a million views on TikTok.

People found her video hilarious

yakiss frosh said:

"Who else can relate after watching Jackie Chan's movie and u start seeing urself like him."

T.Nokwazi said:

"Nobody:

"Me: fighting all my bad habits this year."

hlanga said:

"Please don't try this at home."

refiloe317 said:

"Who is responsible for calendar guys…we have a face for January."

CLAUD said:

"I will definitely watch this video whenever im depressed. I've never broke down in laughter this muchi signed up for such content."

userYingisaniPolite said:

"What have we done to deserve this, lord come back and take us enough it's enough."

sosoe said:

"Who saw that she wanted to lift her leg but the leg didn't want."

Zen_scape said:

"Play it at 2x speed, thank me later."

