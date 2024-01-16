Global site navigation

Family and Relationships

"Wetin You Do?" Mummy Zee Appeals to Nigerians to Beg Man Who Blocked Her, Many React

by  Victor Duru
  • Deborah Loveth Olachi, popularly known as Mummy Zee, has caused an uproar online after calling on netizens to come to her aid
  • Mummy Zee cried out over being blocked by a netizen and urged people to appeal to him to unblock her
  • The man has reacted to her call out, leaving many wondering what may have transpired between them

Rave-of-the-moment Mummy Zee has appealed to Nigerians for help after a man blocked her on X.

Tagging him on the social media platform, urged people to beg him, saying they have a business to discuss.

Mummy Zee calls on Nigerians to beg man after he blocked her on X
She did not say why he blocked her. Photo Credit: @_Debbie_OA
Source: Twitter

She, however, didn't reveal what transpired between them. Her tweet reads:

"Please help me beg @OTUNBA_TIZ to unblock me o, we have business to talk about on Whatsapp fa. Ema bimu booda mi."

The man responds to Mummy Zee

Reacting, the man, @OTUNBA_TIZ, said he has unblocked her, adding that he understood she made a mistake. He wrote:

"Ah, me I am not vexed again. I have deleted my tweet and have unblocked you since … I understand it was a mistake and we all make mistakes."

Mummy Zee became a millionaire overnight after people donated millions and other items to her.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Mummy Zee's appeal

@ZeusMikali said:

"Don’t mind them everyone is just using you to advertise their business."

@Dave_MBE said:

"Send 2m take beg am.
"I no wan gree for anybody."

@MoorCf said:

"Leave am I dey hear for you ma let’s talk business check ur dm."

@iamhbozz said:

"Wahala. Make that man sef no reason am too much."

@Emmbee_brown said:

"What have you done Mum Zee? I'm a conflict resolute."

@Freestuv1 said:

"He already has taken life too seriously contradicting what he has on his bio. Otunba oya ma binu o. Je ebure."

@boi_shorlex said:

"Wetting you do bad why you hide chicken for him... Booda emi binu jare."

@MarkOke5 said:

"He no get money for the furniture again, so he say make he use this opportunity disappear."

Man receives over N140k after sending Mummy Zee N100

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was surprised with over N140k for giving Mummy Zee just N100.

Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee, celebrated for being a good wife to her husband received over 70 offers and financial support from individuals, brands, companies and government agencies.

On January 6, @Real_DanBold_ credited Mummy Zee's account with just N100 after it was displayed online.

Hours after his effort, an X influencer, @Wizarab10, sent him N50k and some other Nigerians supported him.

Source: Legit.ng

