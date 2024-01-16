"Wetin You Do?" Mummy Zee Appeals to Nigerians to Beg Man Who Blocked Her, Many React
Rave-of-the-moment Mummy Zee has appealed to Nigerians for help after a man blocked her on X.
Tagging him on the social media platform, urged people to beg him, saying they have a business to discuss.
She, however, didn't reveal what transpired between them. Her tweet reads:
"Please help me beg @OTUNBA_TIZ to unblock me o, we have business to talk about on Whatsapp fa. Ema bimu booda mi."
The man responds to Mummy Zee
Reacting, the man, @OTUNBA_TIZ, said he has unblocked her, adding that he understood she made a mistake. He wrote:
"Ah, me I am not vexed again. I have deleted my tweet and have unblocked you since … I understand it was a mistake and we all make mistakes."
Mummy Zee became a millionaire overnight after people donated millions and other items to her.
See her tweet below:
Nigerians react to Mummy Zee's appeal
@ZeusMikali said:
"Don’t mind them everyone is just using you to advertise their business."
@Dave_MBE said:
"Send 2m take beg am.
"I no wan gree for anybody."
@MoorCf said:
"Leave am I dey hear for you ma let’s talk business check ur dm."
@iamhbozz said:
"Wahala. Make that man sef no reason am too much."
@Emmbee_brown said:
"What have you done Mum Zee? I'm a conflict resolute."
@Freestuv1 said:
"He already has taken life too seriously contradicting what he has on his bio. Otunba oya ma binu o. Je ebure."
@boi_shorlex said:
"Wetting you do bad why you hide chicken for him... Booda emi binu jare."
@MarkOke5 said:
"He no get money for the furniture again, so he say make he use this opportunity disappear."
Man receives over N140k after sending Mummy Zee N100
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was surprised with over N140k for giving Mummy Zee just N100.
Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee, celebrated for being a good wife to her husband received over 70 offers and financial support from individuals, brands, companies and government agencies.
On January 6, @Real_DanBold_ credited Mummy Zee's account with just N100 after it was displayed online.
Hours after his effort, an X influencer, @Wizarab10, sent him N50k and some other Nigerians supported him.
