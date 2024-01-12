A Nigerian man in a polygamous marriage has showered encomiums on his two wives as he showed them off

The young father said his dream is to end up with seven wives and needs five more women to complete it

A video of him and his two wives having a lovely time has generated a buzz online as people hailed him

A young man, identified as Obafolarin, has gushed over his two wives, Ayomide and Mayowa, on social media.

In a TikTok video, the upcoming singer played around with them as he demonstrated how peaceful their marriage is.

He wants to marry seven wives. Photo Credit: @iam_obaflow

Source: TikTok

"My Wives Are The Best Women On Earth ❤️ @Mummy Batife ❤️ And @— MAYORWA," he wrote.

Their polygamous union is blessed with two children. In another video, Obafolarin expressed his desire to take more wives to fulfill his dream of having seven.

He said they would then be rotated, one for each day of the week.

Watch the video below:

People commended the man

Real Fish Osha said:

"My bro u doing well."

nomzy said:

"Nh this one marry 2 wives so we not hear anything.

"Lemon and him family dey social media dey bark like a dog."

Roseangie said:

"One go kill the other one day."

INVESTOR LINK said:

"U day try really."

Stoic said:

"Just have money. Money stops nonsense."

Pretty diva said:

"Relationship no suppose hard na we Dey find my own na my own."

Man shows off his 2 pregnant wives

In another related report, a man had shown off his two pregnant wives with joy.

In a video he posted on his TikTok handle, @wamaiyu, he said his wives got pregnant at the same time.

Apart from the blessing of having two pregnant wives, the man said they also gave birth at the same time. In the video, the man's wives were seen with their baby bumps as they posed as one happy family.

Man flaunts his 2 wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had flaunted his two wives online.

Many people were amazed by how beautiful his family looked. To show that there was an excellent understanding between his two pretty wives, he called them twins.

In another video, the man showed his wives and children and labelled them his investments. In one of their photos, they all wore joggers and sweatshirts with matching sneakers.

Source: Legit.ng