A married woman has shared a video showing the dirty state of their bathroom despite her husband being home

According to the lady, she did not clean the bathroom for two months to see if her husband would notice

What triggered many netizens was the way he reacted after she called him to see the difference following her cleanup

A woman has caused an uproar online after showcasing the state of their bathroom after she decided not to clean it for two months.

Taking to TikTok, she released a video with the caption, "Man eyes are a real thing but also f**king annoying @Dominic Murer."

@mercy_festus explained that she deliberately left the bathroom unclean, hoping that her hubby would clean or notice it.

Her husband's reaction to her effort angered netizens

Quite to her disappointment, he did not fix the mess. In the clip, she cleaned up the bathroom and invited her husband to come check it out and he reacted nonchalantly.

He instead shifted the blame to her. His reaction got people angrier, with the clip amassing over four million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the video

lennie <3 said:

"Red flag if your partner acts like this or does not ask if they can do it or help you do it, run fast!"

msbalogun said:

"Yeah divorce straight up."

Homotron3000 said:

"Pls get out of there he clearly doesn’t value your time, effort, skill, emotional labor and literally you as a person."

AKPEVWEOGHENE said:

"If I wasn’t angry before, his response would have made my head turn."

iamtraceynicole said:

"I didn’t see anyone in the comments point out how he tried to blame her by saying “oh you finally picked up your makeup stuff on the counter” smfh."

Jordy they/them said:

"That’s weaponized incompetence babe. He knew you’d do it eventually, so he didn’t bother."

IamJacira said:

"That’s your oldest son at this point."

LittleFilly said:

"It’s not “man eyes” my fiancé sees when the bathroom gets dirty and cleans it too. It’s him ignoring it."

Lady shows dirty state of man's bathroom on her first visit

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a lady had showcased the unpleasant state of her host's bathroom.

According to the lady, she had visited the man to pass the time at his place. Her visit would leave her with unforgettable memories.

The lady's footage was shared on Instagram by @its_onsite. The restroom looked very dirty, with yellow patches at the corners of the tiled walls, proof that it hadn't been washed in a while.

