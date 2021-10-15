A lady has showcased on the internet what she found out in the bathroom of a man she had visited

The lady who was a first time guest at the unidentified man's abode said she had gone there to pass the time

In a disturbing video she shared on social media, the bathroom looked so untidied and would really do with a thorough cleaning to be fit for usage again

Mixed reactions have trailed a video capturing a lady's discovery in the bathroom of a man she had visited.

According to the lady, she had paid the man the visit to pass time at his place.

The bathroom looked untidy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @its_onsite

Source: Instagram

Her visit may if not be her last leave the lady with unforgettable memories.

The lady's footage was shared on Instagram by @its_onsite.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The restroom looked very dirty with yellow patches at corners of the tiled walls, a proof that it hadn't been washed in a while.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@djuice___ remarked:

"Bet all his pictures he got on Ameri jeans & Balenciagas y’all love dem typa niggas doe stay don’t leave now girl "

@mrsqqq stated:

"She definitely didn’t leave and she probably was on a Air mattress with hand on neck hand on frontal leg up ‍♀️ sorry sis."

@prettylilacccc said:

"The bathroom really tell u how clean or dirty someone is !! That’s gross he needs to focus on cleaning b4 dating."

@vina0227 commented:

"That is an indication of how well he takes care of his body. Don't do it Your bathroom and your kitchen should be the two cleanest rooms in your house. And by clean I mean sterile as humanly possible."

Lady shares look of man's kitchen that chased her away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared the look of a man's kitchen that chased her away.

According to her, the man said his house is dirty because his cleaner has not come around for days.

The lady said she only cleaned the part of the kitchen she wanted to use, prepared some food for herself, ate, saw some movies, added to the dirty dishes, and left.

he lady stated that when the whole house is clean, she may return there:

"I'll come back when the cleaning lady returns. My mother dinor bring me to this world to be a cleaner to a badly raised man."

Source: Legit.ng