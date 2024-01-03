A little kid has become a viral sensation after shoppers found her sleeping cutely in the gift section of a mall

The baby's mother shared a video capturing people's shocking reaction to seeing a human in the area

According to the woman, some people wondered if the kid was a human or a toy, while others used their phones to record

A Nigerian woman has shown how her little baby became the centre of attention at a mall after she slept amongst items in the gift section.

The kid's mum, Vivian Nnaji, said people gathered around and kept touching her baby, wondering if she is a human or a toy.

The woman added that some curious shoppers touched the baby to confirm she is indeed human.

In a TikTok clip, people took out their phones to record the kid.

Amidst all the drama around her, the cute little kid laid there unbothered. According to the baby's mum, her kid doesn't joke with sleep.

It is not clear why the kid was put to sleep in the gift section. Internet users gushed over the cute baby.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

hildanjuguna5 said:

"She's so cute."

Anny said:

"Why you put her for middle of gift."

vicky said:

"Lol This one go sabi sleep."

temmy said:

"She self nah sleep athon."

marycynthia chisom said:

"ShopRite in Diamond Estate!

"It was so cute."

Nana Adjoa Koomson said:

"Allow her to sleep in peace how she is comfortable sleeping aww."

