A video showing the beautiful duplex a Nigerian gateman resides in has sent internet users into a frenzy

A woman had proudly shown off the duplex as she bragged about her husband's mansion situated in their hometown

She went on to speak about how they treat the gateman who hails from the northern part of Nigeria

A Nigerian businesswoman, @nikkychu, has displayed the duplex her family's gateman lives in.

In a TikTok video, she bragged about the gateman enjoying, adding that 'enjoyment go reach everyone.'

Image of a man on a phone not related to the story but for illustration purpose only. Photo Credit: Wirestock, TikTok/@nikkychu

Source: Getty Images

The duplex is in her husband's mansion situated in their Imo hometown. Her duplex showcase generated a buzz, which made her make another video of the gateman.

In a follow-up video, she captured the gateman unawares as they discussed about pap. She bragged about the gateman enjoying the duplex and added that he is from the north.

Many people commended her family for the duplex gateman house.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the duplex

olaide said:

"Incase you need another gateman I get PhD, Bsc, Pdp, Apc and dvd for gateology."

Ibrahim Baffa Gorumo said:

"The gateman will also have a proper visibility, so as to see what is coming to the house. Nice work."

Excellent prince said:

"You put air-conditioning for him? you give am babe join with extra money for upkeep? a fridge full of beer and other drink? enjoying ke."

khris.khalifa said:

"Aboki man go the enjoy as gateman."

Doris Anuebunwa Anyanaso said:

"Nor be lie. The one my Odogwu is building now for gateman na mansion."

enefridayjames said:

"Any available odogwu Biko am here for you. Igbo man I must marry."

regularbenji said:

"It's just an unwritten rule to have a gateman house that befits the status of the house. it's not actually for a gateman. it's just there."

Woman gifts her gateman expensive items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a madam had showered her gateman with expensive gifts.

She called him into the living room where she gifted him a $1k (over N802k) Louis Vuitton shoe and bundles of cash.

In a video, Isah looked surprised as he grabbed the shoes and the two bundles of cash, having thought only one of the bundles was for him. His madam was full of praises for him as she commended his manner of dressing and neatness.

Source: Legit.ng