On the occasion of his birthday, a teacher was treated to a lovely surprise by his students after 31 years

Grandly storming his house, the old students made the day an unforgettable one with what they did

A heartwarming video showing the huge gifts and surprises they had for him has melted hearts on the internet

A touching video has shown the moment some old students surprised their former school teacher on his birthday.

According to @surprisemadam who shared a video of the teacher-students reunion, they remembered the man after 31 years.

They showered him with gifts. Photo Credit: @surprisemadam

Source: TikTok

They arrived in the clip and showered him with different gifts at his house. It appeared they contracted the services of a surprise company.

A customised booklet and money cake were handed to him. He was also gifted the sum of N700k, among other items the students put in place to make his birthday memorable.

The teacher was so excited to see his former students.

Watch the video below:

The clip melted hearts online

Naomi said:

"My English teacher who thought me how to read pass away when I was in jhs he was so sweet and patience to teach us , rest in peace best teacher ever."

Anne said:

"Dear God as educators pls let our children that we teach remember us one day for good."

Body secrets by aduke said:

"This is so beautiful,he must have been a father figure to them .Just like my lecturer Dr s Adegboyega of economics department oou."

Peter Mavis209 said:

''This is my lovely course adviser i will never forget him wen I'm blessed i pray death doesn't spoil the plan."

user8393545994452 said:

"I wish my primary 5 teacher can see shege dan banza with his wowo face."

Ope Aderogba said:

"He must have been an awesome teacher for them to remember him afrer 30 years."

user9146437352374 said:

"I wish say my English teacher go see this video maybe her body go calm down small."

Man bumps into ex-teacher who said he won't succeed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had run into his former teacher who said he would never make it in life.

In the trending video reposted on Instagram by @mediagist, the young man saw his elderly teacher walking along the road and stopped immediately to exhibit his anger at him.

After the man stopped, he reminded him of his school days and how he had punished and flogged him mercilessly. The teacher, in his defence, noted that he only punished him those days to correct him for bad behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng