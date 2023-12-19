A cute little girl took dancing to the next level during a Christmas event at her school

The girl danced so happily to Feliz Navidad, and the guests and other schoolchildren were entertained

The video caught the attention of many TikTok users as they praised the girl for her dancing skills

A baby girl dressed in her cute school uniform danced in a nice way during a Christmas party.

The video of the dancing little girl was captured and posted on TikTok by Wisdom Greatness, and it was enjoyed by many who saw it.

The girl danced nicely to Feliz Navidad in a sweet way.

In the video, the girl was the only person on stage, and she did not disappoint the audience at all.

She danced to Feliz Navidad, a popular Christmas song made good by José Feliciano.

Her confidence and the way she carried herself with so much grace impressed social media users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby dances to Feliz Navidad

